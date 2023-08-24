HamberMenu
Written examination to fill 165 vacancies in clerk posts to be held on Sunday, August 27

As many as 46,904 candidates have applied from the four regions of the Union Territory

August 24, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Common Written Competitive Examination for filling up 165 vacancies in the post of Lower Division Clerk and 55 vacancies in the post of Store Keeper Grade-3 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday. As many as 46,904 candidates have applied from the four regions of the Union Territory.

The candidates are advised to download hall ticket from the website ‘‘https://recruitment.py.gov.in‘. Those who have not downloaded are advised to get the hall ticket immediately. For any clarification/assistance, candidates could contact at 0413-2233338 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m on all working days till August 26., an official release here said.

