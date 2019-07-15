Puducherry

Write off legacy loans, MP urges Centre

more-in

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) N. Gokulakrishnan has appealed to the Union Government to waive legacy loan of the Union Territory amounting to ₹2,100 crore.

Participating in the budget discussion, Mr. Gokulakrishnan said it would help the Union Territory to tide over its financial difficulties. He appealed to the Centre to provide a financial grant, a release from his office said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 4:33:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/write-off-legacy-loans-mp-urges-centre/article28430699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY