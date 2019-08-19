Breastfeeding week celebrated

The Mother Theresa Post Graduate & Research Institute of Health Sciences celebrated World Breastfeeding Week recently with various programmes to highlight breastfeeding as an effective intervention to lower child mortality and morbidity rates.

The initiatives included an awareness rally with the collaboration with the Government health department, competitions among students, programmes at various PHCs and CHCs, a quiz, pamphlet distribution, mime shows and a villupattu performance.

While general awareness among the public has improved, there is still an information gap that needs to be filled. Exclusive breastfeeding rates have failed to reach the 100% mark in Puducherry despite the rate of institutional deliveries hitting it.

According to Manjubala Dash, O&G Nursing professor at MTPG & RIHS, recent data from India highlights that 100,000 child deaths per year can be prevented.

There are 34,729,524 cases of childhood diarrhoea, around 2,470,429 cases of pneumonia and 40,382 cases of obesity per year related to artificial feeding, which could be avoided if the babies were breastfed.

The lack of adoption of exclusive breastfeeding could be traced to a host of factors, the most common being the mothers’ perception of not having enough milk for the baby. Difficulties to feed during nights, sleep disturbances, jobs and lack of family support all contribute to the negligence.

According to Ms. Dash, all mothers must know that breast size does not have any effect on milk production as they can hold millions of milk secreting cells.

They all have oxytocin and prolactin hormone which is responsible for milk secretion. Though apparently counter intuitive, suckling by the baby only produces more milk, rather than having a depleting effect, she added.

As prolactin is produced more in early morning, mostly between 3 am to 4 am, night feeding needs to be encouraged for continuing milk production. All mothers must be aware of the baby’s growth pattern. They need to know that baby should pass urine 6 to 8 times per day and gain a minimum of 500g to 1kg of weight per month — signs that their baby is getting enough milk, Ms. Dash said.

It is important to educate all mothers about breastfeeding, issues and management and the ideal posture. Breastfeeding should be initiated within one hour (as early as possible) after delivery and all mothers should be assisted by a trained lactation counsellor during postnatal period in the hospital.

Ms. Dash also recommended all health care providers to undergo training on IYCF in order to help mothers. The Government could appoint a Lactation Counsellor in all maternity hospitals.

The programmes were led by S. Jayanthi and College of Nursing Principal A. Felicia Chita and supported by the Inner wheel club of Puducherry and Rotary Club of Pondicherry Heritage.