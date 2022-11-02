World Bank officials call on CM Rangasamy, discuss funding projects for coastal protection

Officials from the World Bank’s office in New Delhi calling on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Union Territory on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-member team from the World Bank’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday held preliminary talks with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and senior officials to explore cooperation in funding projects, worth around ₹1,200 crore, meant for coastal protection in the Union Territory.

The team, led by Senior Environment Specialist, World Bank, Avinash Kant, called on Mr. Rangasamy at the Assembly to discuss shoreline management, ecosystem-based approach for coastal conservation and livelihood improvement programmes.

A release from the Chief Minister’s office said the government had sought assistance to the tune of ₹1,200 crore from the World Bank for taking up different nature-based solutions to protect the coastline and improve livelihood of fishermen. The bank agreed to consider the request, the release added.

Secretary to Government of Puducherry T. Arun, Environment Specialist, World Bank, Anuja Shukla and Environment Analyst, World Bank, Siddharth Merchant were present during the discussion.