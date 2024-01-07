Workshop on treatment advances in voice care for third gender patients

January 07, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Experts participating in a recent workshop discussed and disseminated the advances in the field of phonosurgery in relation to addressing the unique voice-related needs of the third gender community and enhancing their quality of life.

The three-day live phonosurgery workshop was hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, a constituent of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV). Concurrently, the event also featured an instructional course on Stroboscopy, Nasopharyngolaryngoscopy and Narrow band Imaging organised by the institution’s Department of Otorhinolaryngology.

According to the organisers, the workshop dedicated to the groundbreaking field of phonosurgery in the third gender was probably a first in South India. The programme was designed to provide specialized vocal care, particularly addressing the distinctive voice-related needs of the third gender community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmal Coumare, Organising Vice Chairman and Director of Hospitals, SBV, set out the objective to enhance the quality of life of the third gender patients through essential techniques, inclusivity discussions, and a deeper understanding of surgical practices.

Nupur K Nerurkar, an expert in the field of laryngology at the Voice and Swallowing Center, Bombay Hospital, shared her expertise in a pivotal role for the live surgery workshop.

Dr. Nerurkar is the immediate Past President, Association of Phonosurgeons of India, a course director at Bombay Hospital and a member of the American Broncho-Esophagological Association, International Association of Phonosurgeons and British Laryngology Association, the MGMCRI noted.

P Karthikeyan, Head of Department of Otolaryngology, MGMCRI and organising chairman of the event said the “Unlocking voices, mending lives – a Phonosurgery Workshop in Transgenders” sessions were not just about surgery, but rather “a symphony mending the melody of every soul.”

The eventalso featured a guest lecture by Markus M. Hess, Laryngologist and Phonosurgeon, Medical Voice Centre, Hamburg, Germany and president of International Association of Trans Voice Surgeons, and an instructional course on Stroboscopy led by Kavin Kumar, Laryngologist, Sudha Hospital, Erode.

SBV Vice Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas underscored the importance of such endeavours in rendering solace to the third gender and enhancing their overall quality of life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.