Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy held

Around 175 members representing various Universities and Colleges in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala attended a national workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy organised by the Central Instrumentation Facility at the Pondicherry University.

In a release, the university said the participants were distributed certificates at the end of the workshop. Vice chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu inaugurated the workshop. Dean School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences K. Anbalagan delivered the special address, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.