ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy held

Published - October 06, 2024 12:41 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Around 175 members representing various Universities and Colleges in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala attended a national workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy organised by the Central Instrumentation Facility at the Pondicherry University.

In a release, the university said the participants were distributed certificates at the end of the workshop. Vice chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu inaugurated the workshop. Dean School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences K. Anbalagan delivered the special address, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US