Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy held

Published - October 06, 2024 12:41 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Around 175 members representing various Universities and Colleges in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala attended a national workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy organised by the Central Instrumentation Facility at the Pondicherry University.

In a release, the university said the participants were distributed certificates at the end of the workshop. Vice chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu inaugurated the workshop. Dean School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences K. Anbalagan delivered the special address, the release said.

