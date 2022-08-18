Workshop on microcontroller board design held at Puducherry Technological University

Students learned to develop on Arduino board, an open-source electronics platform

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 18, 2022 20:47 IST

Students of Puducherry Technological University at the microcontroller board design workshop. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Atal Incubation Center-PEC Foundation (AIC-PECF) and Puducherry Technological University (PTU) jointly conducted a do-it-yourself workshop for students in designing and developing an Arduino board, an open-source electronics platform.

According to a press note, the one-day workshop was to train PTU students on working with Arduino, which is used for building electronic devices, imparting knowledge on basics of embedded systems and designing of microcontroller boards.

With Arduino, students can make various applications and projects, such as robotics, smart systems and automation systems. It is especially a boon for students who do not have a technical background and want to translate their wildest techno-ideas into reality in a snap, the press note said.

The workshop provided students a hands-on experience with the concepts of Arduino Uno-based simple projects from basics and acquire more knowledge on microcontroller boards, embedded systems, development board fabrication, controller design, PCB assembling and circuit debugging.

About 120 students participated in the event led by R. Sundaramurthy, AIC-PECF’s Executive Director; S. Mourouga Pragash, Head, Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering; V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO, AIC-PECF; and S. Rajakumar, COO, AIC-PECF.

