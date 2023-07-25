Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held in Puducherry

July 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A one-day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Tagore Government Arts and Science College and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), was held in Puducherry on Tuesday.

According to a press note, the workshop was part of an initiative to encourage legal ownership of ideas/inventions.

Surender Pal Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), said similar workshops and seminars were being conducted across the country to celebrate the National Intellectual Property Rights festival. A compendium on IPR of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research was released.

The workshop featured presentations by eminent scientists from NRDC and DSIR, on topics such as introduction to IPR and its types, IPR filing procedure in India, patentability of Inventions in India, patent information system, patent search and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) treaties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasi Kanta Dash, principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, and S.R. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.