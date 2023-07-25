Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held in Puducherry

July 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A one-day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Tagore Government Arts and Science College and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), was held in Puducherry on Tuesday.

According to a press note, the workshop was part of an initiative to encourage legal ownership of ideas/inventions.

Surender Pal Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), said similar workshops and seminars were being conducted across the country to celebrate the National Intellectual Property Rights festival. A compendium on IPR of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research was released.

The workshop featured presentations by eminent scientists from NRDC and DSIR, on topics such as introduction to IPR and its types, IPR filing procedure in India, patentability of Inventions in India, patent information system, patent search and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) treaties.

Sasi Kanta Dash, principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, and S.R. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) also participated.