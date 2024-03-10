GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on Inland fishing held

March 10, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on ‘Stakeholders Consultation on Technology Promotion and Livelihood’ support for Inland Fish Farmers was held at the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgradudate Studies and Research here.

The workshop was organised in association with ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and Fish for All-MS Swaminathan Research Foundation. Fishermen from around 25 villages of Puducherry attended the workshop. Member of Legislative Assembly P. M.L Kalyanasundaram distributed implements to support livelihood of fishermen.

Director of Higher and Technical Education Aman Sharma, Director of Kanchi Mamunivar Institute M. Selvaraj, Executive Director, MSSRF, G. N Hariharan and Principal Scientist of ICAR T. T Ajith Kumar participated.

