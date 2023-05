May 31, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Rural Development Department organised a two-day workshop on food, nutrition and health in Puducherry. Delegates from Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Nagaland participated in the programme. Speaker R. Selvam inaugurated the workshop. Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar participated, an official release here said.