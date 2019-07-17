Workshop on Foldscope on July 20

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology in partnership with Foldscope Instruments Inc and Prakash Lab will be organising a one-day workshop on Foldscope and its applications at the Indira Gandhi Government High School in Katterikuppam here on July 20.

Foldscope is an origami paper microscope invented by a scientist of Indian origin Manu Prakash of Prakash Laboratory, Stanford University, along with Jim Cybulski, a Ph.D. student.

Their objective was to apply a frugal technology to make children love science, enjoy science and ultimately develop a scientific temper. Both of them have a vision — each child in the world carrying a Foldscope like a pencil or a pen.

According to a release, the main objective of the workshop is to provide awareness and training on Foldscope and its potential applications in biodiversity, ecology, agriculture and micro-organisms in human health.

Different modules

The hands-on workshop will cover different modules such as visualisation of unicellular and multi-cellular cells like bacteria, fungus, protozoans, plant cells, animal cells, arthropods and exopolymeric substances.