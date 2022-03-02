Workshop on drone applications

Puducherry Technology University Vice-Chancellor S. Mohan, centre, at the workshop on drones hosted by Atal Incubation Centre, Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation and PTU.

Against the backdrop of the ever-increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, for various applications, Atal Incubation Centre – Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PEC) and Puducherry Technological University (PTU) conducted a day-long training programme on drones for students.

The focus of the training session was to give students hands-on experience on drone construction and flying, from concept initiation to building a drone.

The training session covered introduction and fundamentals of aviation and UAVs, drone electronics, assembly and manual construction, drone prototyping, drone simulator training, stability and control and flight testing.

About 50 registered students from various departments participated in the workshop.

S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor, PTU, witnessed the functioning of drones made by students.

G. Gerald Moses, Dean (Industrial & Sponsored Research), PTU and AIC-PEF Director; R. Sundramurthy, executive director; V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO, AIC-PECF; and N. Sivakumar and B. Hemakumar from AIC-PECF were present during the workshop.