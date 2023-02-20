ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on capacity building in agricultural trade

February 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The programme aimed at highlighting the contemporary challenges in the global, regional and local agriculture sectors with emphasis on the practical training sessions

The Hindu Bureau

Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, MEA Additional Secretary, Gurmeet Singh, Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor at the book release during a capacity building programme held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a New Delhi-based think-tank, in collaboration with Pondicherry University and International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) recently organised a two-day capacity-building programme to acquaint young researchers and policy analysts in the areas of agricultural trade.

The programme was attended by about 30 scholars from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the BIMSTEC region, the University said in a press release. The programme aimed at highlighting the contemporary challenges in the global, regional and local agriculture sectors with emphasis on the practical training sessions.

Inaugurating the programme, V. Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore, focused on the issue of climate change in agriculture sector and how trade can help in adopting climate-smart agriculture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the importance of trade facilitation and investment to boost the agriculture trade in the BIMSTEC region. “BIMSTEC is a read-made machinery for policy action at the regional-level”, he said.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh expressed his views on the global agriculture scenario and India’s role in the world economy through G20. S.K. Mohanty, RIS, New Delhi, noted how the rise of middle-income groups in several developing countries was posing the issue of nutritional challenges, in addition to the challenges of livelihood security amidst trade surplus.

Mamata Pradhan, IFPRI, emphasised the importance of collaborative research, capacity partnership and policy engagement as the main pillar for the capacity building programme. Pankhuri Gaur, RIS also spoke. The dignitaries also released a book on “BIMSTEC: Mapping Sub-Regionalism in Asia”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US