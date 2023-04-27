ADVERTISEMENT

Working women get grace time on Fridays for performing puja

April 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant the special permission from 8.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant the special permission, | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In a move termed to be in consideration of the welfare of women working in government offices, the administration has granted special permission for two hours on three Fridays of a month to perform Friday puja.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant the special permission from 8.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.

The riders are that the special permission is restricted to three Fridays in a month and government work should not be affected by this. Permission may be given on a rotational basis in places where only women work.

This allowance is not applicable to women in direct public service/essential work such as hospitals, police stations, educational institutions, the press note said.

