Working with Puducherry Chief Minister to solve administrative issues: L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

June 29, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, June 29, admitted that the style of functioning of certain officials hindered speedy execution of government programmes. She said she was working in coordination with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to rectify the administrative problems.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, she said the style of functioning of certain officials was a cause for concern for the government. She made the remarks in answer to a question about Mr. Rangasamy’s statement on lack of cooperation from a section of bureaucrats with the elected government.

“It is true that some bureaucrats are not helping in speedy clearance of files... I am working with the Chief Minister to find an administrative solution to such issues,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

She said the administration had to follow the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs as it comes under its control.

As for regularisation of the services of temporary workers in government departments, the Lt. Governor said the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and court orders on appointment of workers must be followed in the process. The government should also consider the aspirations of educated youths, she said.

To a question on the suspension of the flight service by SpiceJet from Puducherry, the Lt. Governor said the issue was being taken up with the airline to restore the service at the earliest.

Earlier, speaking at a programme on diabetic retinopathy screening using AI technique, the Lt Governor said the latest technological advances could be utilised to screen patients for early blindness detection. The government would embark on a programme to prevent blindness due to diabetic retinopathy, she added.