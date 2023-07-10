Working closely with government to frame new industrial, EV, logistics and IT policies: Puducherry CII

July 10, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The business climate has improved in the Union Territory in recent months, said the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry chapter, A. Joseph Rozario, on Monday.

In his first interaction with media after taking over as chairman, he said the buoyancy witnessed in tax collection reflected the growing businesses in the UT. GST collection showed a growth percentage of 30%, which was higher than the national average of 22%, he said.

“Puducherry is performing well in terms of trade and industrial production. Several new firms have come up and some existing units have gone for expansion in the recent months. We are working with the government to further improve the industrial climate and attract more investments. We have had meetings with government representatives to sort out labour issues. Obviously, the situation can be better,” Mr. Rozario said.

The CII is working closely with the territorial administration to frame the new industrial, EV, logistics and IT & ITeS policies. The industry body is also collaborating with the government to ensure smooth labour relationships, he added.

Welcoming the government’s effort to develop 750-odd acres of land in Sedarapet to set up industrial units, he said the initiative would help in bringing more pharma and IT companies to the UT. The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited is studying the development of industrial estates in other parts of the country before developing the land at Sedarapet, he said.

“The feedback from the government is that they are working with National Textile Corporation Limited to revive defunct textile units. We are hopeful of getting some tidings on the closed textile units,” he said.

Vice Chairman of the CII Puducherry chapter, V. Shanmuganandam said CII was working with nine Industrial Training Institutes in the UT to enhance students’ skills and make them more employable. Deputy Director and Head, CII Puducherry, Y. J Franklin was also present.