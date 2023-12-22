Workers protest against removal of project director of DRDA

December 22, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

People who are registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for 100 days guaranteed work staged a protest at Ariankuppam, Villianur, Bahour, Thavalakuppam and Madagadipet against the removal of senior officer G. Sathiyamoorthy from the post of Project Director of District Rural Development Agency.

The officer was recently relieved from Puducherry administration to take up a new assignment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Workers raised slogans demanding his reinstatement to the post as they were of the opinion that MGNREG scheme took off in the UT only after Mr Sathiyamoorthy took over as the Project Director of DRDA. Police explained to the workers about the administrative procedure involved in transfer and postings of officers.

