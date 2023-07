July 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Workers of several government-run cooperative societies on Thursday took out a march from Old Bus Stand area to the Assembly demanding pending salary. The workers held the march under the aegis of All India Trade Union Congress. The march was stopped near Ambour Salai. PCC president V. Vaithilingam inaugurated the march in which DMK legislator L. Sambath, CPI secretary A. M. Saleem and AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam took part.