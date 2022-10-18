Workers demand festival allowance

Workers belonging to the unorganised sector under the banner of CITU staging a protest in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Workers from the unorganised sectors under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Union on Tuesday took out a protest march from Raja Theatre junction demanding festival allowance of ₹5,000.

After the march culminated near the Immaculate Church, the workers staged a protest demanding the financial allowance ahead of Deepavali. Veteran leader of CPI (M) T. Murguan said the allowance was much needed as workers in the unorganised sector were facing hardship due to price rise and lack of job opportunities. He urged the government to immediately announce the assistance.