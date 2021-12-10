Workers boycott meeting with Power Secretary

Employees of the Electricity Dept. are against privatisation of power distribution

Workers of the Electricity Department on Thursday boycotted the meeting with the Power Secretary to discuss the move by the Union Government to privatise power distribution in Puducherry.

Pacifying protestors

The meeting was convened to pacify the workers who are against the privatisation.

The section of workers who were against the decision had called several agitations against the Centre.

“We did not participate in the meeting and continued with the agitation. They wanted to explain the benefits of the move to us, but we know the move will not be good for the workers and people of the Union Territory in the long run. We will continue with our protests till the Central Government’s decision is withdrawn,” an employee said.