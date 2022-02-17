Worker found murdered in Goubert Market

A security guard found him with his throat slit.

A 38-year-old person was found dead inside the Goubert Market in the early hours of Thursday. The police identified the deceased as Arulanandam, a worker at a flower shop in Grand Bazaar.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had a drunken brawl with two of his colleagues inside the market. He was found by a security guard with his throat slit, the police said.