‘Work towards establishing DMK government in the U.T.’

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has failed to fulfil poll promises, says DMK convenor R. Siva

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has exhorted party functionaries to work towards establishing a DMK government in the Union Territory.

Addressing the party cadre at Nellithope constituency, he said workers should take all efforts to have a DMK government in the Union Territory. Charging the National Democratic Alliance government led by All India N R Congress in the Union Territory of ignoring promises given to the voters, the DMK leader said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had failed to fulfil any of the major poll promises, like distribution of rice through Public Distribution System outlets. The ration shops remained closed as the government has not been able to distribute rice.

The AINRC had also promised to re-open closed textile mills and to prevail upon the Centre to include the Union Territory under the ambit of Finance Commission and waive off the legacy loans. None of these promises have been realised, he said. He also accused the government of not operationalising the port even after the Centre sanctioned ₹42 crore.

“The Chief Minister had stated during the Assembly election campaign that if the same alliance ruled at the Union Territory and the Centre, it will be beneficial for the people. But in the last one year, no development activity has taken place in the Union Territory. So, the party cadre should work towards establishing the DMK rule in the region,” he said.