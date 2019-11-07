Work taken up at Eden Beach in an effort to get Blue Flag certification

The district administration has taken up preparatory work at Eden Beach in Chinna Veerampattinam near here, as part of its efforts to get the ‘Blue Flag’ certification.

The Blue Flag project is a pilot project of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. Eden Beach is one of the 13 beaches selected by the Centre to promote sustainable tourism. The objective is to reduce pollutants, responsibly manage solid waste and marine litter and promote sustainable development of the coastal regions.

The Blue Flag certification will lead to construction of environment-friendly temporary structures to promote tourism on Chinnaveerampattinam beach. The activities will be fully funded by the Union Ministry. The moment a Blue Flag is hoisted on the beach it will be noticed by the Foundation for Environment Education in Copenhagen, Denmark, and propagated across the world for tourists to take note.

“As part of the project, the administration has notified an area of 3 sq.km. from the designated beach area at Chinna Veerampattinam to Chunnambar Paradise beach as a ‘No Plastic Zone’ where tourists are strictly restricted in their use of plastics. Apart from this, vendors are completely restricted in selling plastics within this zone,” District Collector T. Arun said.

No other activities that could lead to the increasing of plastic waste/plastic pollution can be undertaken in the designated area and anyone contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

Vipin Babu, scientist of Pondicherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) said a calendar of events on environmental awareness had been planned in Chinna Veerampattinam. The Ministry of Environment and Forests had assigned various infrastructure projects to be taken up on the beach. The project has been taken up by a private party. The work includes a small-scale reverse osmosis plant, waste treatment, modular toilets and changing rooms for tourists.

The quality of seawater is being continuously monitored on a monthly basis by PPCC. Safety measures have also been put in place and lifeguards have been deployed to prevent incidents of drowning, Mr Babu added.