Work on to launch ferry service between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai

January 03, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory will soon be connected to Sri Lanka via sea, as the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has requested the Puducherry Port Department to draw up a timeline to launch a ferry service between the Karaikal and Kankesanthurai ports.

The Ministry was in the final stage of launching the ferry service as part of measures to further economic and cultural cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, an official said.

The idea of a ferry service between the enclave of the Union Territory and Kankesanthurai, a popular tourism destination known for its temples and beaches, germinated during a visit of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Puducherry when he was holding the Ports portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

In August 2021, after calling for expressions of interest, the Ministry shortlisted five operators – Infinity Harbour Services, Mumbai; Drishti Cruise and Ferries Private Limited, Goa; M.O.H Marine Transport Private Limited, Puducherry; Indsri Ferry Services Private Limited, Chennai; and KKL Terminal Operators Private Limited – for starting ferry services connecting Puducherry and Sri Lanka.

“Last week, the Additional Secretary of Ports chaired a meeting where we were asked to draw up a timeline for the launch after setting up basic infrastructure, including for customs, immigration and security clearance at the port. We will submit the timeline to the Ministry in a few weeks,” Secretary, Port, P. Jawahar told The Hindu.

The Karaikal port is an all-weather, deep water port developed under the Build Operate and Transfer model with private partnership. The port, built on an area of over 600 acres, was commissioned in 2009. The promoter of the port, Marg Limited, had moved the court for insolvency proceedings in Chennai, an official of the Karaikal district administration said.

“The insolvency resolution process is on. At least two bidders, Adani Ports and Vedanta, are in the fray for acquisition. However, we are moving ahead with providing all facilities at the port for the ferry launch. The Ministry is pushing for an early start of the ferry service. Sri Lanka is also very keen, and they have already released the tariff and other details,” he said.

The cruise along 120 nautical miles would take around three to four hours. As per the tariff released by the Sri Lankan authorities, one-way travel would cost around ₹4,200, the official added.