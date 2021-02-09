Work on tenements at Chinnayapuram begins

They fall under the Smart City Project

The government has commenced construction of 220 dwelling units at Chinnayapuram in the Raj Bhavan constituency on Monday.

The tenements will be constructed for a cost of ₹18 crore under the Smart City Project. The tenement, each 360 sqft in area, with six blocks will have facilities including lift and firefighting equipment.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy laid the foundation for the construction work in the presence of local legislator and Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

He also laid the foundation for the reconstruction of stormwater drain running through Raj Bhavan and part of Muthialpet area at a cost of ₹3.5 crore under Smart City Project.

Inaugurating the construction works, the Chief Minister flayed the previous All India N.R. Congress government for its failure in getting approval for the Smart City Projects.