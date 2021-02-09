Puducherry

Work on tenements at Chinnayapuram begins

Flagged off: CM Narayanasamy inaugurating the project at Chinnayapuram in Puducherry on Monday.  

The government has commenced construction of 220 dwelling units at Chinnayapuram in the Raj Bhavan constituency on Monday.

The tenements will be constructed for a cost of ₹18 crore under the Smart City Project. The tenement, each 360 sqft in area, with six blocks will have facilities including lift and firefighting equipment.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy laid the foundation for the construction work in the presence of local legislator and Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

He also laid the foundation for the reconstruction of stormwater drain running through Raj Bhavan and part of Muthialpet area at a cost of ₹3.5 crore under Smart City Project.

Inaugurating the construction works, the Chief Minister flayed the previous All India N.R. Congress government for its failure in getting approval for the Smart City Projects.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 3:29:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/work-on-tenements-at-chinnayapuram-begins/article33786985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY