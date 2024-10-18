Work on reconstruction of bus terminus apace to ensure operation of buses by month-end

Work on the reconstruction of the Rajiv Gandhi bus terminus on Maraimalai Adigal Salai under the Smart Cities Mission has gathered pace with NBCC (India) Ltd, the Central government undertaking speeding up the work to ensure operation of buses by this month end.

The bus terminus is being reconstructed at a cost of ₹15.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission to fulfil the long-pending demand of residents for better amenities.

Though the foundation stone for reconstruction of the bus terminus was laid by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in June 2023, the work could not be taken up immediately due to the protest from autorickshaw drivers and traders against the demolition of shops at the bus stand.

According to an official of Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL), “After various teething issues, the project has now got off to a good start. Over 60% of the overall work has been completed and we plan to complete the remaining work by November end.”

With majority of the work on the terminus, including bus bays and shops completed, PSCDL has planned to finish the flooring connecting the bus bays and platforms by this month end and partially open the terminus.

Sources said the Chief Minister had directed officials to expedite the reconstruction of the terminus and ensure operation of buses by October end in the wake of commuters facing hardships at the temporary bus stand on AFT grounds.

Following the recent rains, the ground at the temporary bus stand had become waterlogged causing inconvenience to passengers. The top surface of the road in the bus stand had suffered heavy damage due to absence of regular maintenance. As a result, buses are parked on major roads surrounding the locality, hindering vehicular movement.

The new terminus will have 42 bus bays, 31 shops, two restaurants, four Transport offices, parking facility for six omni buses, a cloak room, ATM, three general waiting halls with a capacity of 30 each, AC waiting hall and two dormitories. The facility will also have a parking lot to accommodate 450 two-wheelers and 25 cars.

The terminus will predominantly handle Government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses, mofussil and inter-State buses. The facility will also include an information centre, CCTV room, ticket booking offices, administrative building and sanitation complex. The reconstruction work is scheduled to be completed by November end.

