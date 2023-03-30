Work on new Puducherry Assembly complex to start this year, says CM Rangasamy

March 30, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The construction of a new Assembly complex for Puducherry will commence this year, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Thursday.

Winding up the discussion before passing the budget for the next financial year in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to having a new Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory.

“The process to identify the location for the new building is on. As per the wish of the legislators, the government will start the construction process this year itself,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reinstatement of workers

The Chief Minister also informed the Assembly, the government’s decision to reinstate workers retrenched by the previous government. “All those workers who have received salaries from the government and were retrenched by the previous regime will be reinstated. Governments will come and go but the interests of people have to be protected. Workers who were employed in government-run societies will be taken back,” the Chief Minister said.

While affirming the government’s intent to fill existing vacancies and protecting the service interest of employees, the Chief Minister said that employees should ensure that they discharge their responsibilities, reiterating a statement he made on Wednesday. Necessary amendments will be made to the Recruitment Rules for filling up various posts, he added.

Earlier, during the question hour, the Chief Minister said the government would not mind increasing the salary of contract drivers in the Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation. “The government is willing to consider the salary requirements of PRTC contract staff. But the employees should ponder how the corporation has gone into the red. The staff should change their work culture,” he noted.

Relaxations for farmers digging borewells

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar informed the House that farmers need not obtain prior approval to dig borewells for agriculture purposes.

Making a special mention after zero hour, the Minister said the government will soon issue a notification approving the new guidelines framed by the Centre to control and regulate extraction of ground water.

As per the new guidelines, the farmers need not maintain spacing for digging of borewells. The farmers should approach the Ground Water Authority for registration after constructing their wells. They will be given a certificate, free of cost, and can obtain power connections for the tube well, he said.

However, farmers who desire to avail of subsidy assistance for PVC pipes towards construction of tube wells should inform the Agriculture Department. They should construct the tube well under the supervision of Agriculture Officer (Engineering), the Minister said.