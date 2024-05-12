GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work on mini stadium in Puducherry proceeding at a snail’s pace

The work commenced in January 2021 and was supposed to be completed in June 2023

Updated - May 12, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 01:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Prasad
Work on the construction of a mini stadium at Anna Thidal in Boulevard has been proceeding at a slow pace. A view of the visitors gallery and other amenities coming up at the mini stadium at Anna Thidal on May 12, 2024.

Work on the construction of a mini stadium at Anna Thidal in Boulevard has been proceeding at a slow pace. A view of the visitors gallery and other amenities coming up at the mini stadium at Anna Thidal on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Work on the construction of a mini sports stadium at the erstwhile Anna Thidal in the Boulevard has been proceeding at a slow pace, much to the chagrin of the sportspersons and local residents. The project was sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission when V. Narayanasamy was the Chief Minister in 2021.

The mini sports stadium is being constructed at a cost of ₹9.66 crore. The work commenced in January 2021 and existing shops facing Anna Salai were demolished to construct the stadium.

The scope of works include a basement parking area, a dormitory, a football ground, 200 m running track, petanque court, gymnasium and children’s playing area. The work was supposed to be completed in June 2023.

With the work on the project, proceeding at a snail’s pace, the authorities ruled out the stadium being ready before August this year.

According to an official, “The initial estimate of ₹9.66 crore had to be revised after several new facilities were proposed in the scope of works. A fresh estimate was prepared for ₹17.58 crore. As many as 179 shops would come up in the stadium. The revised scope of works also includes flood lighting, landscaping, tennis court, volleyball court and playground. Around 80 % of the work has been completed.”

“We have recently received the approval of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) Board for the additional estimate. We should be able to complete the work in three months,” the official added.

A section of residents has expressed dismay over the delay in the completion of the mini stadium.

“A number of government schools in the Boulevard do not have playgrounds. As a result, the students of these schools were utilising the Anna Thidal. Work on the mini stadium has been going on for the past three years, but neither the elected representatives nor officials seem keen on ensuring the project is completed on time. The early opening of the stadium will give the students of government schools and sportspersons with proper training facilities”, said D. Govindarajan, a resident.

Puducherry

