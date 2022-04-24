Work on govt. swimming pool halted

Delay on the part of the Centre in releasing funds has held up the work, say officials

Delay on the part of the Centre in releasing funds has held up the work, say officials

The construction of a swimming pool, the first government structure in the city, has come to a halt.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services had set a deadline of June 7, 2020 for the completion of the pool at Saradambal Nagar. Officials said the delay on the part of the Centre in funds release held up the work.

The Union government sanctioned ₹5 crore for the state-of-the-art pool. The city has swimming pools, but all of them are run by private associations.

According to P. Ragupathy, an RTI Activist, “The project is funded by the Centre. The work was taken up in March 2019 and was to have been completed in one-and-a-half years. But the Puducherry government’s failure to submit the utilisation certificate (UC) for the first installment of funds has resulted in the work being stopped.”

“With the project hanging fire, many trained swimmers and residents have to depend on private pools. In fact, the physical standards test and endurance test for the recruitment of police constables were recently held at a private pool,” he said.

An official said about 50% of the work, including the pool’s concrete wall and the pressure test of pipes, had been completed. “The construction of restrooms and dressing rooms had been completed up to the roof, while the filtration area is yet to be completed. The work has been stopped by the contractor, and the cost may have to be revised. The cost was fixed at ₹5 crore, and the Centre has released only ₹2 crore,” he said.

Sources said the Union government had told the Puducherry government that it should first utilise the funds allotted for the construction of a synthetic track in the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium for the second installment for the pool to be released.

Linking the pool project with the synthetic track project is unjustified. The project has been delayed by bureaucratic hassles, an official said.

According to D. Jayaseelan, a swimmer, “The work should be expedited. With a government swimming pool around, Puducherry can host national swimming events that will give good exposure to the swimmers of the region. There are many talented swimmers in the city. More swimming events will also improve the standard of swimmers from the city.”