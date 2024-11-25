 />

Women’s federation protests against skewed liquor policy and rising crime

Published - November 25, 2024 10:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Women led by the CPI-affiliated National Federation of Indian Women and members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association staging a protest against resto bars in Puducherry on Monday.

Women led by the CPI-affiliated National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) staged a protest on Monday against the government policy of indiscriminately allowing resto bars across the city.

According to the NFIW, liquor shops and resto bars had been mushrooming in the city ever since the AINRC-BJP government came to power.

The proliferation of liquor outlets and resto bars, disproportionate to the population, at a time when Puducherry was the only place where ration shops were not functioning regularly, was a clear pointer to where the priorities of the government lay, the NFIW said.

Alongside the unchecked flow of liquor, Puducherry was also beset by the ganja menace, which directly contributed to the rise in violence against women and girls.

Accusing the government of adopting policies skewed towards boosting tourism revenue and ensuring enjoyment of visitors than prioritising the safety and welfare of the people, the NFIW demanded stringent action against perpetrators of crimes against these most vulnerable sections.

