Women SHGs from 15 States showcase products at expo

March 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The SARAS Fair 2023 organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, District Rural Development Agency and Puducherry State Rural Livelihoods Mission is on till March 27

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with speaker R. Selvam, taking a look at the exhibits in the stalls after inaugurating the ‘Saras Fair – 2023’ held at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A 11-day exhibition and sale of various products from units run by women Self Help Groups from 15 States began at the Gandhi Thidal on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan opened the fair and visited various stalls stocked with products ranging across Madhubani paintings, tie and dye, embroidery, silver filigree, carets, applique works, wood and stone carvings, terracotta, paper mache, crochet and jewellery.

Speaker R. Selvam, A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, Minister for Civil Supplies and Rural Development, R. Kesavan, Secretary (Rural Development) and Rishita Gupta, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency were among those who participated.

The fair is an opportunity to provide exposure for marketing a forward linkage for SHG products, a press note said.

Food products, especially those focusing on millet preparations in view of the International Year of Millets, is a highlight of the fair.

