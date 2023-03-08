ADVERTISEMENT

Women have resilience to overcome obstacles in their path to growth: L-G

March 08, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamilisai Soundararajan urged women to take care of their health, especially as they were the most engaged with familial well being

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy felicitating Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Women need to be aware of their rights and the various targeted schemes implemented by the Central and State governments, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

Addressing International Women’s Day celebrations hosted by the Department of Women and Child Development at Gopalasamy Nayagar Thirumana Mandapam, Villianur, Ms. Soundararajan, urged women to take care of their health, especially as they were the most engaged with familial well being.

While it is an uphill task for women to rise to the top in any career, they have the resilience and mental fortitude to overcome any challenge, the Lt. Governor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The status of women’s health and nutrition were the key determinants of not only the quality of their lives but also of national development, she said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government was committed to ensuring gender equality and further empower women. While several schemes targeting the well-being and social advancement of women had been rolled out, more such measures were in the offing, he said.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister presented mementoes to women officials. Speaker R. Selvam, Women and Child Development Minister C. Djeacoumar, C. Udayakumar, department secretary, P. Muthumeena, director and others participated. A cultural programme was also organised in this connection.

Several institutions and organisations held events to mark the occasion. Padma awardee Nalini Parthasarathy, former paediatrics professor at Jipmer and founder of the Haemophilia Society, was chief guest of the function hosted at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Sasi Kanta Dass, college principal felicitated the guest. Kala, Head of English Department, also spoke. Subashini Dhilip, Chartered Accountant, was honoured for entrepreneurial drive.

Pondicherry University organised an expo on organic products on the occasion. Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, was the special invitee. The Registrar (in-charge), Rajneesh Bhutani, flagged off a mini marathon held in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US