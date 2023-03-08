Women have resilience to overcome obstacles in their path to growth: L-G

March 08, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Women need to be aware of their rights and the various targeted schemes implemented by the Central and State governments, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

Addressing International Women’s Day celebrations hosted by the Department of Women and Child Development at Gopalasamy Nayagar Thirumana Mandapam, Villianur, Ms. Soundararajan, urged women to take care of their health, especially as they were the most engaged with familial well being.

While it is an uphill task for women to rise to the top in any career, they have the resilience and mental fortitude to overcome any challenge, the Lt. Governor said.

The status of women’s health and nutrition were the key determinants of not only the quality of their lives but also of national development, she said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government was committed to ensuring gender equality and further empower women. While several schemes targeting the well-being and social advancement of women had been rolled out, more such measures were in the offing, he said.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister presented mementoes to women officials. Speaker R. Selvam, Women and Child Development Minister C. Djeacoumar, C. Udayakumar, department secretary, P. Muthumeena, director and others participated. A cultural programme was also organised in this connection.

Several institutions and organisations held events to mark the occasion. Padma awardee Nalini Parthasarathy, former paediatrics professor at Jipmer and founder of the Haemophilia Society, was chief guest of the function hosted at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Sasi Kanta Dass, college principal felicitated the guest. Kala, Head of English Department, also spoke. Subashini Dhilip, Chartered Accountant, was honoured for entrepreneurial drive.

Pondicherry University organised an expo on organic products on the occasion. Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, was the special invitee. The Registrar (in-charge), Rajneesh Bhutani, flagged off a mini marathon held in this connection.