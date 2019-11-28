Women artists showcase talent at art expo

Women in art seems to be the flavour of the month with four artists showcasing a wide range of painting genres and styles at solo/group exhibitions in the city.

‘Trinity Hues’, an exhibition of paintings by three women artists from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was launched at Maison Perumal a week ago.

The exhibition featuring works of Kayalvizhi S., Bharathi S. and Gayathry D., is on till December 17.

The show was inaugurated by Gopal J., Regional Director, IGNCA, and Seema Devi, a medical professional and artist.

Kayalvizhi’s paintings are about places and people that make Tamil Nadu special. Passionate about art from her childhood, she graduated with a B.V.A degree from Bharathiar Palkalai Koodam.

“I want my art to appeal to everyone and be understood by people of all ages. In today’s world, where everyone looks to the west to enrich their lives, I am inspired by the inherent ethnicity in our culture,” says Ms. Kayalizhi.

She has been travelling through villages in India, and etching on canvas the lives of people and traits of places. She has experimented with various techniques of texture and colour.

Bharathi, an artist based out of Bengaluru, has roots in Kumbakonam, the temple town in Tamil Nadu known for Chola architecture.

In her childhood she developed immense love and passion for colours which naturally inclined her towards traditional kolams.

Following MCA graduation, her passion guided her to pursue a career in animation and graphic designing career in the UAE. She discovered her desire for paintings while doing numerous sketches in her career.

A short-term course in the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath helped Ms. Bharathi to hone her skills. Her works capture fond memories of childhood in abstract forms.

Gayathry, who completed a Masters of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) in painting from the Tamil Nadu Music And Fine Arts University, Chennai, had a passion for painting, especially water colours since childhood.

“I have expressed our culture, festivals, market, village life and vibrancy of day-to-day life, nature and my feelings through this medium by stressing on the light and dark shades and adding special effects using my imagination,” she said.

Sometimes the mixing and spreading of colours result in unexpected, unique and wonderful effects which gives added satisfaction, she said.

Meanwhile, Auroville-based artist Ivana Frousova, showcased her works recently at the Aurodhan art gallery.

The self-taught Czech-born painter Ivana, who discovered her talent in her middle age, works in a variety of medium including charcoal, acrylic, water colour and pastels, and engages in a fusion of colours to come up with stunning results in her works.