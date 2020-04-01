Woman with coronavirus-like symptoms dies in isolation ward at Cuddalore GH

A 35-year-old woman admitted to the isolation ward in the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, with COVID-19 like symptoms, died on Wednesday. Her test results are awaited.
A Health department official said that the patient had died due to diabetic ketoacidosis. The result of the throat swab samples sent to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital is still awaited.
The deceased, a resident of Achalpuram near Kollidam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 30 with shortness of breath and renal complications.
