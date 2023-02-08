ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, two infants burnt to death in Cuddalore

February 08, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Three sustain over 80% burns and admitted to Cuddalore Government General Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a 27-year-old woman and two infants were burnt alive when a man poured petrol over the woman and her sister and set them ablaze at Sellankuppam near here on Wednesday. The accused identified as Sarguru also su stained over 80% burns and has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

The deceased were identified as P. Tamilarasi, 27, her four-month-old daughter Hasini, and Sarguru’s eight-month-old son Rakshan.

According to the police, Dhanalakshmi and her son Rakshan were staying at her sister Tamilarasi’s house at Sellankuppam following a marital dispute with her husband Sarguru. On Wednesday noon, Sarguru went to Tamilarasi’s house and picked up a quarrel with his wife. In the melee, he locked the house from inside and poured petrol on Dhanalakshmi and her sister and set them ablaze.

In the impact, the entire house caught fire and Tamilarasi and the two infants were burnt to death. Dhanalakshmi and her mother Selvi sustained over 80% burns and have been admitted to the Cuddalore GH. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

