Woman sets husband on fire after spat

A woman allegedly set her husband on fire at their house in Kandamangalam near here on Tuesday after he pledged her gold jewellery to buy liquor.

The man sustained 45% burns and was taken to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital and later referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, P. Senthil, 35, and Chithra, 30, of Mariamman Kovil Street in Kandamangalam were married for 12 years. The couple have two sons Vetrivel, 12, and Harish, 10.

The police said that Senthil was a habitual drinker and the two used to quarrel often. On Tuesday, Senthil had pledged his wife’s gold jewellery at a showroom in Kandamangalam and used it to buy liquor. Senthil, who came home drunk late in the night, settled to sleep outside the house.

Chithra poured petrol on her husband and set him on fire. Hearing his screams, the locals rushed him to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital from where he was referred to Chennai.