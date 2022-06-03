Woman run over by bus
In a tragic accident at Reddiarpalayam on Friday morning, a 43-year-old Anganwadi worker was run over by a private bus after she was knocked down from a motorbike on which she was riding to her office.
The Traffic police identified the deceased as Rajalakshmi, a resident of Muthirapalayam. The bus hit her two-wheeler on the rear. She was thrown on the road and the bus ran over her killing the woman on the spot, police said.
A case has been registered against the driver of the private bus.
