Puducherry

Woman run over by bus

In a tragic accident at Reddiarpalayam on Friday morning, a 43-year-old Anganwadi worker was run over by a private bus after she was knocked down from a motorbike on which she was riding to her office.

The Traffic police identified the deceased as Rajalakshmi, a resident of Muthirapalayam. The bus hit her two-wheeler on the rear. She was thrown on the road and the bus ran over her killing the woman on the spot, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the private bus.


