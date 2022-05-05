Puducherry

Woman murdered

A 46-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Kalitheerthalkuppam on Thursday. The victim, Senthamizh Selvi, was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband. A case has been registered and police are on the look out for the victim’s husband.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2022 7:25:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/woman-murdered/article65384574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY