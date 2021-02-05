Woman loses ₹54 lakh

PUDUCHERRY

The territorial police have registered a case against unknown persons for duping a woman of ₹54 lakh after befriending her on social media. According to a senior official, the woman, residing in the White Town area, was befriended by a person claiming to be a resident of Toronto in Canada and working as a doctor in a hospital there.

They became friends and started making frequent video calls. After a few days, the person informed her that he had shipped a valuable gift to her. He also shared the parcel company details.

In a few days, she received a phone call from a person claiming to be working in the parcel company. The person asked her to pay ₹31,000 as customs charges and collect the parcel.

In between, the woman received an email claiming to be from the Foreign Remittance Department, Reserve Bank of India, to make a remittance of 75,000 Canadian dollars since the parcel was registered in her name. Believing them, she transferred an amount of ₹54 lakh to various accounts, an official told The Hindu.

She got suspicious after she received a call from a person claiming to be a CBI official stating that they had arrested her foreigner friend for carrying ₹54 lakh without any proof. The person assured to release him if she could pay them ₹15 lakh. “She was made to believe that the shipped gift was worth several crores,” said another official.

Police said she filed a complaint after she failed to reach him through phone calls. “We have got some leads and are working on the case. A network of people are involved in the case,” said a senior official.