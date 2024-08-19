Woman loses ₹43,100 in online scam

A woman from Puducherry allegedly lost ₹43,100 to a scammer after being promised good returns for her old coins.

According to the Cybercrime police, the victim, a resident of Odiampet near Villianur, saw an advertisement on social media that claimed to deal in old coins.

The victim was contacted on WhatsApp and promised good returns for her old coins. She sent pictures of her coins, which the scammer valued at ₹5 lakh each. Citing various reasons, the scammer convinced the woman to transfer ₹43,100 to a bank account.

After the transactions were made, the victim did not get the promised money and realised that she had been cheated. She has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police.

