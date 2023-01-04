Woman killed in accident

January 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 50-year-old woman, riding pillion fell from a motorbike and came under the wheels of a speeding container lorry at Iyyankuttipalayam here on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Muthammal, a resident of Muthirayarpalayam. She was riding pillion on her colleague’s bike to the work place at Mettupalayam Industrial Estate when the accident happened. Her colleague’s bike hit a parked vehicle and in the impact she was thrown on the road. A speeding container lorry coming from behind ran over her. She died on the spot, the police said.