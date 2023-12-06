HamberMenu
Woman IPS officer honoured for winning silver medal in power lifting competition

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy felicitating Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Roy for her accomplishment at the National Power Lifting Championship held in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy felicitating Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Roy for her accomplishment at the National Power Lifting Championship held in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Senior Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Anita Roy, who recently won silver medal in the Masters (classic), 63 kg category 28th National Bench Press Championship, was felicitated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam at the Legislative Assembly complex on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister and Home Minister, separately, honoured Ms. Roy for her achievement at the competition, which was organised by Power Lifting India in Bengaluru last month. A release here said she was the first woman IPS officer to win a medal at national level in power lifting. She had earlier won gold and silver medals in State and national level competitions held previously.

The officer, according to the release, believes power lifting was all about mental strength and hard work. “She hopes more women will come forward and strive to actualise inner strength. She has made Puducherry police proud and has become a role model for empowerment of women in Puducherry,” the release said.

Ms. Roy’s husband Brijendra Kumar Yadav is a Deputy Inspector General in the Puducherry police.

