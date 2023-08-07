ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in Puducherry sentenced to life imprisonment for helping accomplice murder her husband

August 07, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police said the man had been murdered to gain possession of his property; the murder took place in 2017

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Principal Sessions Judge J. Selvanadhan has sentenced to life imprisonment, a woman and her accomplice for their involvement in the murder of the woman’s husband, in 2017.

The Judge sentenced to life Babu alias Sheik Peer Mohammad, a resident of Sulthanpet and Jayati Prasad, a resident of Boomiyanpet, for the murder of Vivek Prasad.

The Reddiyarpalayam Police had registered a case of ‘man missing’ in May, 2017 following a complaint given by Jayati that her husband, Vivek was missing. Police altered the case to that of murder, after they found the body of Prasad concealed at a building construction site near Poonthurai in Manaveli.

An investigation revealed that Babu with the help of Jayati, murdered Prasad to gain possession of the property owned by the victim.

