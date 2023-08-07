HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman in Puducherry sentenced to life imprisonment for helping accomplice murder her husband

Police said the man had been murdered to gain possession of his property; the murder took place in 2017

August 07, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Principal Sessions Judge J. Selvanadhan has sentenced to life imprisonment, a woman and her accomplice for their involvement in the murder of the woman’s husband, in 2017.

The Judge sentenced to life Babu alias Sheik Peer Mohammad, a resident of Sulthanpet and Jayati Prasad, a resident of Boomiyanpet, for the murder of Vivek Prasad.

The Reddiyarpalayam Police had registered a case of ‘man missing’ in May, 2017 following a complaint given by Jayati that her husband, Vivek was missing. Police altered the case to that of murder, after they found the body of Prasad concealed at a building construction site near Poonthurai in Manaveli.

An investigation revealed that Babu with the help of Jayati, murdered Prasad to gain possession of the property owned by the victim.

Related Topics

prison / murder / police / court administration / Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.