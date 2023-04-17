HamberMenu
Woman held for burying 27-day-old baby girl alive in Puducherry

The 22-year-old woman confessed to have murdered her daughter following an argument with her alcoholic husband who often picked up quarrel over the birth of the infant.

April 17, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Kirumampakkam police arrested a 22-year-old woman on charges of killing her baby girl by burying her alive at Moorthikuppam near Puducherry. Though the incident occurred on Saturday (April 15), it came to light on Sunday after locals found a mound of sand near the Moorthikuppam graveyard from which the leg of the 27-day-old baby girl stuck out.

Police said the accused Sangeetha, wife of Kumaresan, 32, of Korattur in Chennai had moved to Puducherry recently. Sangeetha gave birth to a baby girl. Kumaresan was an alcoholic and often picked up quarrel with his wife over the birth of the baby girl.

On Saturday, an argument ensued between the two and Sangeetha allegedly took the baby girl and buried her alive at Moorthikuppam. She confessed to the police that she murdered her daughter. She was arrested on Sunday and remanded in custody.

