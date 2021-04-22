Puducherry

Woman ends life after losing father, children

A 35-year-old woman, who lost her two children and father in a fire accident in their cracker shop recently, ended her life in Latheri near Vellore on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the shop, which sold groceries and crackers, near the Latheri bus stop. The shopkeeper, Mohan, 55, and his grandchildren — Thejas, 7, and Dhanush, 6 — died in the accident.

The mother of the children, Vidhya, a resident of Naickar Street in Latheri, ended her life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

