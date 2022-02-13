Woman devotee lodges complaint against Dikshithars

A woman devotee has lodged a complaint against unidentified Pothu Dikshithars of the Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Sunday after she was allegedly prevented from entering into the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity in the temple precincts.

Police sources said the woman identified as J. Jayasheela, 37, of Chidambaram, went to the temple on Sunday to offer worship.

When Jayasheela attempted to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Natarajar, a few Diksthithars reportedly refused entry citing restrictions due to the pandemic, resulting in heated arguments. A video of the incident has since gone viral. She later lodged a complaint with the Chidambaram town police accusing the Dikshithars of manhandling her.